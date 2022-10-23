King Charles is watching all of Meghan Markle, Harry's interviews because…

King Charles III is “made aware of every keynote interview” Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle takes part in, even though she isn’t a working member of the royal family since 2022, a report said. He also keeps a tab on the public appearances of his son, Prince Harry, as royal expert Duncan Larcombe said, “he will be watching.”

“Charles’ modus operandi has been to pretty much try and ignore any stuff that’s written and said about him. But, on Meghan, I would be very, very surprised if he weren’t being made aware of every kind of keynote interview and commercial stuff, because they have to," Duncan Larcombe said as quoted by Marie Claire.

King Charles is keeping a watch as he does not “want her to be saying things that could be damaging to the reputations of the royal family,” the royal expert said.

“It’s not because he wants to go and cry and feel sad, and he’ll go and dig in the garden to make himself feel better. It’s a practical thing," the expert added.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly softened their stance on the royal family in both Harry's upcoming memoir and the couple's docuseries.

“It’s good to see perhaps that she’s reining back on what was beginning to look like an attack again, another offensive, in the wake of the Queen’s death,” Duncan Larcombe said appreciating Meghan Markle.

