Prince Harry talks on mental health with a sly dig at the royal family

Prince Harry opened up about the impact of therapy on his life, saying that seeking it "opened" his eyes. The Duke of Sussex made the remarks during a talk with BetterUp's CEO Alexi Robichaux.

Prince Harry asserted that therapy enabled him to regain a sense of "confidence" that he hadn't realised he had.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had talked about royal family's resistance for allowing Meghan to seek therapy.

"The moment I started doing therapy, it opened my eyes. I was moving through life thinking there was only one way to live and therapy burst that bubble. Then, when I found my way to coaching, the next bubble burst, and all of a sudden I realised that now I have perspective and a great understanding of my value. I regained confidence that I never thought I had," Prince Harry explained.

In her interview with Variety, Meghan Markle also spoke about the grief that the couple has been going through following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspective. It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energised and excited about all of the things we've been building toward. We're also focused on our foundation [Archewell]. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space,” Meghan Markle said.

She also shared her pride in being able to "support" Harry during the emotional time.

