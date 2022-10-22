Home / World News / ‘It meant so much to me’: Meghan Markle defends bombshell Oprah Winfrey chat

‘It meant so much to me’: Meghan Markle defends bombshell Oprah Winfrey chat

world news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 04:59 PM IST

Meghan Markle On Oprah Winfrey Interview: “The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated", Meghan Markle said while talking about Oprah Winfrey interview.

Meghan Markle On Oprah Winfrey Interview: Meghan Markle spoke out in an interview with Oprah Winfrey
Meghan Markle On Oprah Winfrey Interview: Meghan Markle spoke out in an interview with Oprah Winfrey
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle defended the couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where they talked about their strained relationship with the royal family and the racism Meghan Markle was subject to during her time in the UK.

“The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated", Meghan Markle told Variety.

“It's like they knew exactly what I needed to feel at that moment. It meant, and still means, so very much to me," the Duchess of Sussex said.

Meghan Markle also said that she made the choice to go for the interview owing to her open and trusting nature.

Read more: New royal rift? Kate Middleton ‘irritated’ with King Charles’ wife Camilla as…

“I’ve had some time to reflect on it. Part of me is just really trusting, really open — that’s how I move in the world. I have to remember that I don’t ever want to become so jaded that that piece of me goes away. So despite any of those things? Onward. I can survive it,” Meghan Markle asserted.

In the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had talked about their relationship with the royal family following the couple’s marriage. Meghan Markle claimed that Kate Middleton had made her cry. The most damaging claim that the couple made was that a royal had speculated about the skin colour of mixed-race Meghan Markle's child, without naming the person.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
oprah winfrey prince harry meghan markle prince harry meghan markle royal family + 3 more
oprah winfrey prince harry meghan markle prince harry meghan markle royal family + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out