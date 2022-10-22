‘It meant so much to me’: Meghan Markle defends bombshell Oprah Winfrey chat

Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle defended the couple’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey where they talked about their strained relationship with the royal family and the racism Meghan Markle was subject to during her time in the UK.

“The power of sisterhood and female support can never be underestimated", Meghan Markle told Variety.

“It's like they knew exactly what I needed to feel at that moment. It meant, and still means, so very much to me," the Duchess of Sussex said.

Meghan Markle also said that she made the choice to go for the interview owing to her open and trusting nature.

“I’ve had some time to reflect on it. Part of me is just really trusting, really open — that’s how I move in the world. I have to remember that I don’t ever want to become so jaded that that piece of me goes away. So despite any of those things? Onward. I can survive it,” Meghan Markle asserted.

In the bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had talked about their relationship with the royal family following the couple’s marriage. Meghan Markle claimed that Kate Middleton had made her cry. The most damaging claim that the couple made was that a royal had speculated about the skin colour of mixed-race Meghan Markle's child, without naming the person.

