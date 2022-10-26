Home / World News / ‘Fickle’ Meghan Markle always onto ‘vain things’: What royal commentator said

'Fickle' Meghan Markle always onto 'vain things': What royal commentator said

Published on Oct 26, 2022

Meghan Markle has been working on her podcast Archetypes and together with Prince Harry is said to be working on a docuseries on the royal family.

By Mallika Soni

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle can do anything to further her career, a royal expert claimed. The couple stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and shifted to the United States.

“She was quite willing to forgo any of the strongly held fundamentals she had at the time for the sake of furthering her career," royal author and commentator Ulrika Jonsson told The Sun.

Meghan Markle has been working on her podcast Archetypes and together with Prince Harry is said to be working on a docuseries on the royal family. Before marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was a Hollywood actress.

“We work in the fickle industry of showbiz, which is full of excitement and possibility, and we all grab whatever chance we can in the hope — sometimes vain — of it leading to the next big thing,” the royal commentator said.

Explaining how Meghan Markle conducts herself in the social domain, the royal commentator said, “Plenty of successful women started either as an unrecognised grafter or as a bit of decoration to the side of the screen,” Ulrika Jonsson further said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

