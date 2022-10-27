King Charles III may amend this law to keep peace in the royal family

King Charles III may extend the number of royals who can act as counsellors of state rather than replace Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, a report said. In a move that will help to keep peace in the royal family, the Regency Act is expected to be amended to allow Prince Edward and Princess Anne to take on the roles, the Telegraph reported.

Read more: Queen Consort Camilla often makes decisions for King Charles because…

The move will sideline Prince Harry and Prince Andrew as the former has stepped down from the royal duties while the latter was sacked amid controversies.

Read more: Kate Middleton voted 'top female role model'. Meghan Markle is not even second

King Charles III can appoint two counsellors of state to conduct official business in their absence using letters patent under the Regency Acts of 1937 and 1953. The counsellors can be the spouse of a monarch and the next four in line to the throne aged over 21.

Read more: Meghan Markle trying to be ‘likable’ because she is…‘unemployable’: Royal expert

With this move, King Charles III could end a problem that has posed a challenge to the royal family. Princess Anne and Prince Edward have previously been counsellors of state.

Read more: Watch: King Charles woken up by bagpipe 'alarm clock' just like Queen Elizabeth

Princess Anne was a counsellor of state from 1971 until 2003, when she was replaced by Prince William on turning 22. Prince Edward served the role from 1985 until 2005, when he was replaced by Prince Harry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON