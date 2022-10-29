‘Instigator’ Camilla thought Kate wasn’t ‘worthy’ of Prince William as…

King Charles’ second wife Queen Consort Camilla never thought that Kate Middleton was ‘worthy’ of marrying Prince William, a royal expert claimed. Camilla had also been the driving force behind Prince William and Kate Middleton's 2007 breakup, royal expert Christopher Andersen said.

"I was in London when the breakup [of William and Kate] occurred. I was shocked, completely stunned, everyone thought it was only a matter of time before William was going to ask Kate to marry him. And then people started telling me that Camilla was behind it," Christopher Andersen told The Daily Beast.

“Camilla was the instigator of this,” he said.

"Camilla is a bit of a snob. She’s an aristocrat, she has always been moving in royal circles. She had always thought of herself as the heiress to Alice Keppel, her great-grandmother, who was the mistress of Edward VII,” he explained.

"She was very proud of that connection, she boasted about that as a child and as an adult and that’s what she intended to be; part of the royal circle in the role of mistress to the future King, and then the King."

The expert also claimed that Camilla didn't think that Kate Middleton was good enough for Prince William.

"She did not look at Kate as someone who was worthy of joining the Royal Family," Christopher Andersen said.

"Kate is the first working-class woman to be accepted into the Royal Family. So for all those reasons Camilla never really felt that Kate Middleton as an individual and the Middleton family as a whole were going to be worthy of entering into the Royal Family," he said.

