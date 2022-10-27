Camilla never wanted to be a ‘surrogate mother’ to Prince William and Harry as…

Queen Consort Camilla always understood her role in Prince William and Prince Harry’s lives, a book claimed. Angela Levin in the book ‘Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort’ noted that Camilla made an effort to be very supportive of Prince Harry instead of trying to become his “surrogate mother.”

"She never interfered directly or tried to be a surrogate mother. Instead, she was a supportive figure in the background. What I observed between them was always friendly,” Angela Levin wrote in the book.

Although the author said that Prince Harry “was and still is a lost soul in so many ways." The royal biographer also claimed that Camilla was treated unfairly by Prince Harry and maligned in the past owing to her extramarital relationship with King Charles III while he was still married to Princess Diana- Prince Harry and Prince William’s mother.

Prince Harry “had said some really nasty things about her too," Angela Levin said, adding that he is not fond of Camilla at all.

Princess Diana died in a car accident in 1997 a year after her bitter marriage to King Charles ended in a divorce. Camilla married King Charles in 2005.

