Queen Consort Camilla has always been ‘cautious’ of Prince Harry because…

King Charles III’s second wife Queen Consort Camilla was initially extremely “wary” of Prince Harry, a book claimed. The book ‘Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Future Queen Consort’ detailed the journey of Camilla from being an outsider to becoming the Queen Consort.

Read more: This is Queen Consort Camilla’s not-so-nice nickname for Meghan Markle

Camilla “always felt quite wary of Harry and used to see him out of the corner of her eye looking at her in a long and cold way. She found it rather unnerving," royal author Angela Levin wrote in the book.

Read more: Prince Harry's new book release date revealed. Title is a dig at royal family

Although praising the Queen Consort, the royal author said, "She was always supportive of him and, when she felt the time was right, tried to help him understand the challenges of being young in the modern world, and in a world that was more open than the one the Prince of Wales had to cope with as a child.”

Read more: King Charles III may amend this law to keep peace in the royal family

King Charles married Princess Diana- Prince William and Harry’s mother in 1981. The bitter marriage ended in a divorce in 1996. A year later, Princess Diana died in a car accident. Charles had accepted that he had an extramarital affair with Camilla while he was married to Princess Diana.

Read more: Meghan Markle wanted to meet Charles one-on-one after the Queen’s death but…

As a result of which, Prince Harry and Prince William have not shared a very warm relationship with Queen Consort Camilla but have always been respectful of their father’s second wife, the author noted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON