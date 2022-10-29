This is Kate Middleton’s master plan to unite Prince William and Prince Harry

Prince William’s wife Kate Middleton reportedly has a master plan in the works to repair his rift with his brother Prince Harry. The Princess of Wales has also spent recent months reaching out to Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle in a bid to unite the brothers, the report said.

As Prince William and Kate Middleton will be in Boston in December to present the Earthshot Prize, her plan is to arrange a meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who are set to be in New York at the time, Us weekly reported.

The trip is being seen as an opportunity by Kate Middleton to mend the fences with Meghan Markle as well. The brothers will meet for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“Once Kate and William’s Boston plans are set in stone, she’s planning to extend an olive branch to Meghan in a bid to reunite the brothers and heal the rift. She knows it's what Diana and the Queen would have wanted," the report noted citing sources.

"It would be a small gathering someplace private. Some of the ice between them thawed while they were celebrating the Queen's life. Plus, Kate still has a lot of affection for Harry, and she hates seeing the divide between him and her husband,” the report added.

