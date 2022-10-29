Home / World News / Charles ‘has a lifetime of secrets that’ll be…': Royal expert on Harry's memoir

Charles ‘has a lifetime of secrets that’ll be…': Royal expert on Harry's memoir

world news
Published on Oct 29, 2022 03:39 PM IST

King Charles-Prince Harry: Prince Harry's memoir titled ‘Spare’ is set to be released in January next year.

King Charles: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.(Reuters)
King Charles: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

King Charles should be "very worried" about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, a royal expert said claiming that the book will be "like a hand grenade lobbed right onto" Buckingham Palace.

Read more: ‘Instigator’ Camilla thought Kate wasn’t ‘worthy’ of Prince William as…

“King Charles should be very, very worried about Prince Harry’s new book. The duke has a literal lifetime of revelations, dirt and secrets to draw on, not to mention the Viking-sized battle axe he has to grind with his family,” Daniela Elser told The Daily Beast.

Read more: Meghan Markle ‘never wanted to stay’ in royal family as she…: Royal biographer

Prince Harry's memoir titled ‘Spare’ which is set to be released in January next year has promised readers "a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful".

“What the 72-year-old can’t afford is to waste precious months or years trying to put out PR fires and having to figure out how to countermand another relative busily telling the world what a dismal human being he is,” the expert added.

Read more: King Charles' retaliation on Prince Harry's memoir will be…: Royal expert

The memoir is expected to shed light on Prince Harry's life, including the early years when he experienced of his father's marriage to Princess Diana and her tragic death.

UK media reports said that the book will also talk about King Charles' affair with Camilla and how it impacted Prince Harry and Prince William.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii prince harry meghan markle prince harry royal family + 2 more
king charles iii prince harry meghan markle prince harry royal family + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out