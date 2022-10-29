‘Diana did her best but…’: Royal biographer on controversial Prince Harry memoir

Prince Harry's tell-all memoir ‘Spare’ is set to release in January next year, the publishers said, revealing first glimpses of the book. Its title ‘Spare’ seems to be a play on the phrase 'the heir and spare' which is often used to describe Prince William and Prince Harry's positions within the line of succession of the royal family.

Read more: Camilla never wanted to be a ‘surrogate mother’ to Prince William and Harry as…

The title shows that the memoir will be “nasty” towards the royal family, a royal biographer claimed. Royal biographer Angela Levin said that naming the book is a cruel jibe and reveals what Harry really thinks about himself.

“It tells you what he thinks about himself with some great deep shame that somehow he didn't feel he was better than that,” Angela Levin told The Sun.

Read more: Charles ‘has a lifetime of secrets that’ll be…': Royal expert on Harry's memoir

“Diana did her absolute best [so] that he wouldn't feel like that. She tried to tell him there were more options, more things would be open to him,” she said.

“He's got freedom. But obviously that hasn't worked,” she further added.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not join royal family for Christmas: Report

The book will take “readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror”, the publisher said.

“With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON