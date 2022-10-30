Why commentator believes Meghan Markle is ‘threatening royal family’

Meghan Markle has been “threatening” the royal family through her interviews to various outlets, a royal commentator claimed. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told ExpressUK that Meghan Markle's interviews were packed of "controversial aspects" relating to the royal family.

“She [Meghan] talks about the healing process and yet gives interviews which have controversial aspects to them. Very clearly, she was threatening the Royal Family and we don’t know what Harry’s memoir is going to produce,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said.

Richard Fitzwilliams made the remarks while referring to Meghan Markle's interview to The Cut magazine in which she claimed to be “still healing” from her turbulent experience with the royal family.

“It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking. I can talk about my whole experience and make a choice not to," Meghan Markle had said.

“I’ve had some time to reflect on it. Part of me is just really trusting, really open — that’s how I move in the world," Meghan Markle further said.

“I can survive it,” the Duchess of Sussex asserted.

