Rift again? Prince William, Kate Middleton tensed over this Meghan Markle plan

Prince William and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales have been very concerned over Meghan Markle's plan to commercialise their royalty and gain large amounts of profits from it, a royal expert claimed.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have felt that commercialising royal status and profiting off it would damage their standing in the Royal Foundation, Royal correspondent Richard Palmer said.

“Thus, it wasn't the right thing to do”, Richard Palmer said.

Before Prince Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle, he and his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton worked together on behalf of the Royal Foundation. Meghan Markle later joined them as the fourth patron of the Royal Foundation.

Royal correspondent Richard Palmer also said that this is one of the two major reasons behind the tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family.

The second reason, according to Richard Palmer, is that Prince William was always concerned that Prince Harry was moving too quickly when he first started dating Meghan Markle. William also cautioned Harry about getting engaged, the royal correspondent claimed.

