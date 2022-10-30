How Prince Harry's staff reacted to his memoir's ‘disastrous’ first draft

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's staff were worried that the former's tell-all memoir ‘Spare’ would backfire on the couple, a royal correspondent claimed. As Prince Harry's memoir is set to be released in January next year, Daily Express' royal correspondent Richard Palmer said that when everything "seemed to be going swimmingly" between the couple and the royal family, Prince Harry's memoir could worsen the bitter relations.

“And then suddenly, you've got the prospect of this book coming out. And I don't think anybody can be really sure what is going to be in it or not. There might be a few hints,” the royal correspondent said.

“Certainly some time ago, I was led to believe that there was some real concern in Harry and Meghan's camp, people working for them who had apparently seen the manuscript and were alarmed by it and thought that it would be disastrous for the couple,” Richard Palmer added.

“In short, I suppose the Royal Family are worried that the book will cast a shadow over the new reign, will reignite all of the controversies about allegations of racism, the allegations of bullying against Meghan,” he further said.

Prince Harry's memoir promises to be "intimate and heartfelt" and will be translated into 16 languages. The publisher said that the book will include moments like Prince Harry's military service on the frontlines of Afghanistan and his life as a husband and father.

On his memoir, Prince Harry had said, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become.”

