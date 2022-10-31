Prince Harry may return to UK for this reason

Prince Harry may return to the UK to promote his upcoming memoir ‘Spare’, a report claimed. The Duke of Sussex's tell-all book will be published on January 10 after being delayed following the Queen's death and he might return to UK during the New Year to promote his book.

The book will detail family tensions that many readers will be able to relate to and Prince Harry may travel to the UK, the Telegraph reported.

The 416-page memoir, ghost written by American novelist J.R. Moehringer will contain “raw, unflinching honesty”, according to the publishers.

Its title ‘Spare’ seems to be a play on the phrase 'the heir and spare' which is often used to describe Prince William and Prince Harry's positions within the line of succession of the royal family.

The title shows that the memoir will be “nasty” towards the royal family, royal biographer Angela Levin said adding that the name of the book is a cruel jibe and reveals what Harry really thinks about himself.

“It tells you what he thinks about himself with some great deep shame that somehow he didn't feel he was better than that,” Angela Levin told The Sun.

“Diana did her absolute best [so] that he wouldn't feel like that. She tried to tell him there were more options, more things would be open to him,” she added.

