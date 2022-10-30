Home / World News / Prince Harry's memoir could end his relationship with Prince William as…

Published on Oct 30, 2022 05:38 PM IST

Prince Harry: A royal commentator said that the memoir could damage whatever is left of the fractured relationship between Prince Harry, his father and his brother.

Prince Harry: Britain's Prince Harry.(Reuters)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry's memoir ‘Spare’ could cause the "final torching" of "rickety bridges" between the Sussexes and the royal family, a commentator has claimed. The memoir which is set to be released in January next year is expected to include many revelations about the royal family.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser said that the memoir could damage whatever is left of the fractured relationship between Prince Harry, his father and his brother.

“If he is going to tell-all in the most literal sense, it could very likely represent the final torching of whatever rickety bridges remain between himself and his family,” Daniela Elser said.

The royal commentator also noted that the timing of the book's release is odd. “Could the timing of Harry’s book coming out be a ploy to ensure that it gets to number one on the bestseller lists given the possible lack of competition? Could it be that the finished manuscript is far less explosive than anyone might have thought?,” Daniela Elser said

“It would be perfectly understandable if Harry has been having second, third or 17th thoughts about this autobiography,” the commentator added.

Penguin Random House, the memoir's publisher, has said that the book will be full of "raw, unflinching honesty" but it comes at a time when tensions between Harry, his wife Meghan and the rest of the royal family have been high.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

prince harry prince harry meghan markle meghan markle royal family + 1 more

