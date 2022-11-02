Did Queen Elizabeth II see 'ghost' at Windsor castle? Report claims…

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth II and her sister Princess Margaret had seen a ghost at Windsor castle, a report claimed. The ghost was believed to be her namesake Good Queen Bess- Elizabeth I, according to the Mirror.

The Queen and her sister had seen the ghost at Windsor castle which the report claimed is said to be one of the most haunted homes of the royal family. There are stories stretching from hobbling ghosts to saluting soldiers and even stolen bones, the Mirror report said.

Windsor castle was also one of the late Queen's favourite homes even after seeing the ghost, the report further said.

“[The Queen’s] footsteps can be heard on the bare floorboards, before her striking presence appears," the report said.

Witnesses told the Mirror that they can see a figure “looking longingly out of the window” and King George III was also seen waiting in the room below the library, the report said.

Windsor is not the only property to have spotted ghosts, the report claimed.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died at Balmoral aged 96 in September, after reigning for 70 years. She died peacefully at her Scottish estate.

King Charles III said that the death of his mother who came to the throne in 1952 was a "moment of great sadness" for him and his family and her loss would be "deeply felt" around the world.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother,” King Charles III had said.

