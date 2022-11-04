Charles and his mother Queen Elizabeth II had a deal about Camilla to…

Late monarch Queen Elizabeth II shocked everyone when she announced that then-Prince Charles's wife Duchess Camilla would be Queen Consort. A royal author claimed that Queen Elizabeth II and her son Charles had a deal which involved royal Prince Andrew.

When Queen Elizabeth II “was going to dip into her personal pocket” to help Andrew pay the settlement in his sexual assault lawsuit, royal author Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly, “Now, that meant, really—because Charles just was going to be the heir—that this was also money that would’ve come to him eventually."

While “Charles could have objected” but he decided this would be the “perfect time” to “endorse Camilla as a Queen Consort.”

“In a kind of an unspoken implicit deal, this was the tradeoff,” the royal author said, adding, “And that announcement was made … it was very abrupt, you may recall, it was something [that took] everybody by surprise, …she was so against Camilla ever becoming queen for decades and decades, that it, it was a complete about-face, [and] that I think [it] shocked a lot of people."

Announcing her wish for Camilla to be Queen Consort, Queen Elizabeth II said, “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me. And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

