Queen Consort Camilla 'is incredibly worried' about King Charles as Harry can…

Queen Camilla has "resigned herself" to the fact that she may be attacked in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, a royal commentator claimed. Royal commentator Neil Sean said that Queen Consort Camilla is less concerned about the impact on the book on her own reputation but is more worried about the impact on her husband King Charles.

Read more: This was Meghan Markle’s Christmas gift for Queen Elizabeth but corgis…

Royal commentator Neil Sean said, “Camilla is looking toward what is coming at her in the future, all thanks to that book by her step-son Prince Harry.”

“According to a very good source, Camilla has resigned herself to the fact that Harry apparently will not treat her too nicely in that forthcoming book. But she is not concerned about herself. She told this source that she can take it, she has dealt with a barrage of bad press in the past,” he further said.

Read more: Kate Middleton remains calm as royal fan breaks this ‘unwritten rule’

“Right now she is concerned about her husband, given that in the last two years he has lost his father, and recently lost his beloved mother,” he added.

The royal commentator continued, “She has insisted it's not about her, it's about how Charles is going to get through this.”

“In his coronation year, he does not need this negative PR. According to Camilla, she said what will be will be, that Harry has to live with what he puts into words.”

Read more: Did Prince Harry pay Meghan Markle's mother an allowance?

Another royal author also said that the memoir will have serious consequences for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Royal author Katie Nicholl suggested that the memoir could have serious consequences for the Sussexes' future if it does "trash" Camilla.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON