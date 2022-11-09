Home / World News / Queen Elizabeth ‘finally hit back’ when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tried to…

Queen Elizabeth ‘finally hit back’ when Meghan Markle, Prince Harry tried to…

Published on Nov 09, 2022 01:48 PM IST

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Queen Elizabeth II put her foot down when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were acting without her permission, a royal author said.

Prince Harry-Meghan Markle: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attempted to "cash in" on their royal links, a royal author has claimed, irking late monarch Queen Elizabeth II.

Robert Lacey, in his book Battle of Brothers, claimed the decision made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to commercialise under their own royal trademark - "Sussex Royal" - forced Queen Elizabeth II to put her foot down. This happened because the couple were acting without her permission.

"Once again Harry had totally failed to consult the Queen about a major initiative affecting his royal work and image — and the image of the crown as a whole. The family finally hit back," Robert Lacey said.

“Elizabeth II had always had a soft spot for Harry, and she had been delighted by the arrival of Meghan, whose personal energies seemed to complement her grandson’s so well,” he added.

“But there were some matters on which Elizabeth II would not compromise — and chief among them was the authority of the crown. By not disclosing their plans to market merchandise under their own royal trademark, Harry and Meghan had trespassed dangerously on that authority. To commercialise the crown required the crown’s consent — and the Sussexes had not sought that,” he further said.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

