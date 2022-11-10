Home / World News / This is how King Charles responded when eggs were thrown at him by a man

This is how King Charles responded when eggs were thrown at him by a man

world news
Published on Nov 10, 2022 06:17 PM IST

King Charles III: King Charles continued shaking hands with dignitaries including the Lord Mayor.

King Charles III: Britain King Charles III is seen.(AP)
King Charles III: Britain King Charles III is seen.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

A man has been arrested after eggs were thrown at King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla during a visit to York. Before throwing the eggs, the 23-year-old was heard shouting "this country was built on the blood of slaves" as he was restrained.

Read more: King Charles travels with his childhood teddy bear and it has its own valet? Yes

The man, a University of York student, was held and remains in custody. Amid the incident which occurred on the second day of the royal visit to Yorkshire, people in the crowd started chanting "God save the King" and "shame on you" at the demonstrator.

Read more: Did Prince Harry try to stop Netflix's ‘The Crown’? What royal biographer said

But King Charles continued shaking hands with dignitaries including the Lord Mayor as the eggs flew in his direction only pausing briefly to look at the cracked shells on the ground.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman told the Mirror what he believes King Charles III said following the incident. Jeremy Freeman said that just after the eggs were thrown, King Charles III continued to shake hands with a lady in a red hat, nonchalantly telling her "pleased to meet you".

Read more: This was Camilla’s 8-word reply when Diana confronted her over Charles affair

He then added, "it's fine, let's carry on".

A few seconds later, the monarch can be seen turning to a protection officer and asking, "Everything alright?"

Jeremy believes the officer tells him: "He's been taken care of."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
king charles iii royal family
king charles iii royal family

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out