Did Prince Harry try to stop Netflix's ‘The Crown’? What royal biographer said

Prince Harry wanted to stop The Netflix series The Crown and even told the bosses that "they must drop" the drama, royal biographer Angela Levin claimed. The royal expert said she discussed the series with Prince Harry during an interview with him at Kensington in 2017.

The author said that she talked about the series as a way to “break the ice” to which Prince Harry asked if she had seen it. The royal biographer said that when she replied to Prince Harry that she had not seen the series, he told her, “You’ve got to".

"But I’m going to insist that it stops because I don’t want to be on it”, Prince Harry had then told the royal biographer. But Prince Harry's bid to stop the series failed with the show's fifth showing him in the show.

The show's latest season has been accused of “muckraking” Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s crumbling marriage as the retelling comes at a delicate time for the new King.

The new season portrays the late Queen Elizabeth as cold and the then Prince of Wales as deceptive and petty during the breakup.

The royal biographer also slammed Prince Harry for not walking away from Netflix even as they ‘exploit’ his late mother Princess Diana’s tragic death.

“If he (Prince Harry) has a guilty conscience, he could do something about it - of course he could. They could give them their money back and walk away. But he doesn't want to. How you can give your money to someone who's doing that is too shocking. You can't stand there and expect people to respect you when Netflix is exposing your mother and not walk away," the royal author said.

“He'd be a hero if he walked away. Harry should walk away,” she added.

