How Kate Middleton's media frenzy echoes Princess Diana's ordeal, experts feel William is worried

Prince William and Kate Middleton find themselves at the center of a media storm following Kate's abdominal surgery in January. Royal experts believe, The Duke of Cambridge is deeply concerned about the intense media scrutiny surrounding his wife's health. He reportedly feels echoes of the relentless media pursuit his mother, Princess Diana, endured. FILE PHOTO: Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive for the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey, in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Peter Tarry/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo(via REUTERS)

William is concerned for Kate's privacy as it echoes media frenzy around Diana

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah sheds light on William's perspective, "Having seen his mother go through quite a lot of that, the hounding of his mother, I think he feels he is seeing elements of that being breached again...over her medical privacy and that is hurting him."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The media scrutiny surrounding Kate’s health, particularly following her abdominal surgery in January, had led to the rise of bizarre conspiracy theories on social media. This relentless speculation, coupled with media pressure, has taken a toll on the couple. Reports suggest Kate "did not look happy at all" during a recent public appearance, hinting at the emotional strain.

How did the Palace address public curiosity on Kate's terms?

Despite the royal family remaining tight- lipped about the situation, there is expectation that Kate will address her health condition in upcoming public engagements. "I think she is going to be much more open about what's happened; I think she will do it in a natural, organic way, like on an engagement," Nikkhah added.

How is the British royal family planning to maintain traditions?

There are plans to release new photographs, adhering to tradition, which may provide an opportunity to discuss her condition. However, sources within royal circles express concern about the negative impact of rumours and media attention on Kate's well-being, noting her apparent unhappiness during recent public appearances. "I worry about all this attention on Catherine. She did not look happy at all in the car on Monday," a source within royal circles expressed.