Lathmar Holi 2024 at Nandgaon: Story of the unique tradition, history and significance

Lathmar Holi 2024 at Nandgaon: One of the largest festivals is almost here and we cannot wait for it already. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. It is the festival of colours. During this time of the year, people smear colours on each other's faces and celebrate the special day. Holi is the celebration of the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Their love for each other transcended everything and Holi is the reminder of their beautiful and timeless love story. Holi also celebrates the triumph of goodness over evil – the success of Lord Vishnu over Hiranyakashipu. People of Nandgaon and Barsana celebrate Lathmar Holi. As unique as it sounds, the tradition dates back to the time when Lord Krishna used to visit Goddess Radha. (HT FILE)

Story of Lathmar Holi, history and significance:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna used to visit Goddess Radha and her friends in Barsana and Nandgaon and tease them. As a reaction to that, the women used to take offence at those advances and drive them out of the towns. The same tradition is recreated every year during Holi.

On the day of Holi, men tease the women playfully, who in turn respond to their advances by beating them with sticks and trying to drive them out. The unlucky ones who get caught by men are then dressed up as women and made to dance in public. This fun tradition is observed by people of Nandgaon and Barsana every year.

Holi, for this year, will be celebrated on March 25. The day before Holi is observed as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi.