 Lathmar Holi 2024 at Nandgaon: Story of the unique tradition, history and significance - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Lathmar Holi 2024 at Nandgaon: Story of the unique tradition, history and significance

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Mar 18, 2024 10:52 AM IST

Lathmar Holi 2024 at Nandgaon: Here's why women beat men with sticks on Holi – know all about the fun tradition observed in Barsana and Nandgaon.

Lathmar Holi 2024 at Nandgaon: One of the largest festivals is almost here and we cannot wait for it already. Every year, Holi is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. It is the festival of colours. During this time of the year, people smear colours on each other's faces and celebrate the special day. Holi is the celebration of the eternal love and union of Lord Krishna and Goddess Radha. Their love for each other transcended everything and Holi is the reminder of their beautiful and timeless love story. Holi also celebrates the triumph of goodness over evil – the success of Lord Vishnu over Hiranyakashipu.

People of Nandgaon and Barsana celebrate Lathmar Holi. As unique as it sounds, the tradition dates back to the time when Lord Krishna used to visit Goddess Radha. (HT FILE)
People of Nandgaon and Barsana celebrate Lathmar Holi. As unique as it sounds, the tradition dates back to the time when Lord Krishna used to visit Goddess Radha. (HT FILE)

ALSO READ: Holi 2024: How the festival of colours is celebrated in different parts of the country

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Holi is observed with a variety of traditions all over the country. However, in the towns of Nandgaon and Barsana – bear to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, a unique tradition is observed. People of Nandgaon and Barsana celebrate Lathmar Holi. As unique as it sounds, the tradition dates back to the time when Lord Krishna used to visit Goddess Radha.

Story of Lathmar Holi, history and significance:

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Krishna used to visit Goddess Radha and her friends in Barsana and Nandgaon and tease them. As a reaction to that, the women used to take offence at those advances and drive them out of the towns. The same tradition is recreated every year during Holi.

On the day of Holi, men tease the women playfully, who in turn respond to their advances by beating them with sticks and trying to drive them out. The unlucky ones who get caught by men are then dressed up as women and made to dance in public. This fun tradition is observed by people of Nandgaon and Barsana every year.

Holi, for this year, will be celebrated on March 25. The day before Holi is observed as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tapatrisha Das

    Tapatrisha is Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She covers stories related to health, relationships, and fashion.

News / Lifestyle / Festivals / Lathmar Holi 2024 at Nandgaon: Story of the unique tradition, history and significance
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On