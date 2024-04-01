Sean 'Diddy' Combs can't 'buy his way out' with feds, claims ex-FBI agent

Week after FBI conducted raids at two of Sean Diddy Combs' mansions in Los Angeles and Miami in connection with a sex-trafficking investigation, media reports suggest FBI is closing in on the hip-hop mogul. FILE PHOTO: Sean Diddy Combs is facing sex-trafficking investigation by the FBI following lawsuits(REUTERS)

A former FBI agent, Nicole Parker, has told Fox News that Diddy won't be able to buy his way out of trouble.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Last week, Homeland Security Investigations agents raided Diddy's property after a series of civil lawsuits accused him of trafficking sex, guns, and drugs. He settled the first lawsuit, filed by R&B singer Cassie (Casandra Ventura), a day after it was filed.

"You can pay off folks in civil lawsuits to make them go away," Parker said. "But that doesn’t work in a sound criminal investigation – especially on a federal level when it comes to sex trafficking allegations."

Parker further told Fox News, "After the Epstein debacle, folks know you won’t be able to just make these cases disappear."

Music producer Rodney Jones recently filed a lawsuit against Combs, alleging various misdeeds, including sexual grooming, covering up a studio shooting, and making threats against law enforcement. This lawsuit followed accusations from Ventura and at least three other women and a man, including one female who was allegedly under 18 at the time of her assault.

"They’ll use a lot of the same evidence to build their case," Parker stated. "Anyone is innocent until proven guilty, but the evidence is mounting."

In the settled lawsuit with Ventura, she accused Combs of forcing her to carry a gun for him. Jones alleged that Combs often displayed and distributed guns to maintain control over others.

Combs and his legal team have denied all allegations, with the billionaire characterizing the accusations as attempts by his accusers to secure a "quick payday."