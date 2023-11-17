Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces allegations of rape and abuse by Me & U singer Cassie, ‘I am ready to tell my story’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to rape and physical abuse Cassie and Diddy

American rapper, singer, and record producer, Sean Love Combs, widely recognized by his stage name Puff Daddy or Diddy, faces severe allegations as his former partner accuses him of rape and sustained physical abuse. R&B singer Cassie who was previously signed to his label has filed a lawsuit accusing the artist of rape and physical abuse spanning over a decade. Read on to know more details.

‘After years in silence and darkness’ Cassie opens up about the rape and physical abuse

The allegations came on Thursday. Casandra Ventura discussed the time she spent with Diddy in 2005, when she was barely 19 years old, in an interview with Pagesix. She revealed that the CEO of Revolt then started an abusive and controlling pattern. This allegedly involved physically abusing her, giving her narcotics, and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he was filming.

The lawsuit reportedly states “Over the years that Mr. Combs abused Ms. Ventura physically and sexually, she again and again tried to escape his tight hold over her life, “Every time she hid, Mr. Combs’s vast network of corporations and affiliated entities found her, and those who worked for Mr. Combs’s companies implored her to return to him. Many went as far as to explicitly state that her failure to return to Mr. Combs would hinder her success in the entertainment industry”

In the purported lawsuit, Cassie claimed that Diddy had broken into her house and sexually assaulted her back in 2018 when their relationship was drawing close. Describing one such incident, the You & Me singer said that she met him for the last time over dinner thinking that they would part ways on a mutual and friendly note, however, he reportedly “forced himself into her apartment”.

“She told him to stop and attempted to push him away,” Mr. Combs then forcibly pulled off Ms. Ventura’s clothing and unbuckled his belt. He proceeded to rape Ms. Ventura while she repeatedly said ‘no’ and tried to push him away.”- The lawsuit of Cassie reads.

“With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.” said Cassie opening up about her past experience and sufferings.

Diddy denies rape allegations by Cassie

On the other hand, all the rape and physical abuse allegations were denied by Diddy whose lawsuit says “For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura’s persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail.”

However according to Cassie's attorney Douglas Wigdor, Diddy had a conversation with the singer prior to her filing the complaint. She was supposedly offered money by the musician in exchange for her silence.