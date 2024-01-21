'Bad boy' Shoaib Malik will divorce Sana Javed someday and marry X: Taslima Nasreen

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has commented on Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik's marriage to actor Sana Javed and said if he believes in Islam, he does not even need to divorce and can have four wives at the same time. "I thought they (Shoaib Malik- Sania Mirza) were happy couple. I was wrong. How could Sania Mirza an intelligent girl had married such a bad boy! I think Shoaib Malik will divorce Sana Javed someday & marry X. Then he will divorce X and marry Y. Then he will divorce Y and marry Z. If he believes in Islam, he does not even need to divorce, he can have 4 wives at the same time," the author, a staunch critic of Islam, wrote on X. Sania Mirza's family confirmed on Sunday that Sania and Shoaib have been legally divorced for some months.

On Saturday, Shoaib Malik announced that he married Pakiatn's popular actor Sana Javed in Karachi triggering speculations over whether he divorced Sania Mirza. Sania's family confirmed that following Islam's Khula, Sania initiated unilateral divorce proceedings.

Sania's sister Anam Mirza on Sunday confirmed that Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have been legally divorced for some months. "Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead!" Anam posted on Instagram.

"At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy," the statement said.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik got married in 2010 and have a five-year-old son Izaan who lives with Sania Mirza in Hyderabad. For days, there were speculations over Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik's troubled marital relationship.

The Pakistan Daily reported that none of Shoaib Malik's family members attended the wedding of Sana and Shoaib. Shoaib's sisters have expressed concerns over his divorce with Sania Mirza and said Sania was tired of Shoaib Malik's extramarital affairs, the news outlet reported.