Sania Mirza was upset with Shoaib Malik's extramarital affairs: Pakistan media on divorce

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik on Saturday confirmed his third marriage to popular actor Sana Javed in Karachi, ending speculation about his separation from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza tied the knot in 2010 and have a son together.

Strong rumours about differences between Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza leading to a split have circulated since 2022, and they have rarely been seen together in the last couple of years.

'Shoaib Malik's family not happy with his third marriage'

According to the Pakistan media, none of Shoaib Malik's family members attended his third wedding with divorced actress Sana Javed. Malik's sisters have expressed serious concerns over his divorce from tennis star Sania Mirza, reported The Pakistan Daily.

The Pakistani news outlet further claimed that Mirza was tired of Malik's extramarital affairs.

However, neither Mirza nor Malik's sisters have publicly commented on the cricketer's third marriage.

'Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik have divorced'

A family insider told news agency PTI that Sania Mirza had initiated divorce proceedings. "It was a 'khula.' I do not wish to comment beyond this," said the family member. Khula is the right of a Muslim woman to unilaterally divorce her husband.

Malik and Mirza tied the knot in April 2010 in the Indian player's hometown, Hyderabad, and they resided in Dubai.

Sania Mirza's cryptic social media posts

Recent social media posts by the 37-year-old Mirza suggested that she was undergoing stress. About a week ago, she shared on Instagram, "When something disturbs the peace of your heart, let it go," alongside a photo of herself standing before a mirror with closed eyes.

Two days ago, she posted an Instagram story, hinting at inner turmoil.

"Marriage is challenging, divorce is challenging. Choose your challenges. Obesity is challenging. Being fit is challenging, Choose your challenges. Being in debt is challenging. Being financially disciplined is challenging. Choose your challenges.

“Communication is challenging. No communication is challenging. Life will never be easy. I will always be challenging. But we can choose our challenges. Pick wisel,” Mirza added.