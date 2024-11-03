US Election: Swing states poll update as Trump, Harris locked in tight race

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are locked in tight as they make the final push to secure an edge ahead of Tuesday's showdown. The GOP nominee is leading in just one swing state- Arizona, according to the final Sienna College/New York Times poll. Meanwhile, the Democratic candidate has a narrow edge in Nevada, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Georgia. As the campaign is down to 48 hours, the 2024 race remains highly uncertain, with both candidates tied in Pennsylvania and Michigan. (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on November 02, 2024 shows Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump (L) gestures as he speaks at a campaign rally at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, November 1, 2024, and US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) speaks during a campaign rally at the Craig Ranch Amphitheater in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 31, 2024.. (Photo by KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI and David Becker / AFP)(AFP)

US Election: Swing states poll update - Who is leading?

The result released Sunday surveyed 7,878 likely voters across the seven battleground states between October 24 and November 2, with a margin of error of 3.5% in each of them. Since the last survey, Harris seems to have gained momentum in Nevada, Wisconsin, and Georgia - where Trump previously had an edge.

Both candidates have maintained an edge in the states they previously led over one another - Harris in Wisconsin and Trump in Arizona. As for the battleground state of Michigan, which remains one of the most-eyed states in the final hours of campaigning, the candidates remain tied.

The poll found that nearly 40% of the respondents had already voted, with Harris leading among those voters by 8 percentage points, while Trump leads among voters who say they are very likely to vote but have not yet done so.

Meanwhile, the poll shows a favour for the former president in Pennsylvania, where the vice president led him by 4 points, according to a survey conducted between October 7 and 10. With the stakes at their highest, both candidates are due to appear in the key states this Sunday - Trump in Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, while Harris in Michigan.