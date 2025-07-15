‘India is too hard to live in’: Japanese vlogger’s video on NRIs stirs internet

A Japanese vlogger shared a video recollecting his encounters with Indians abroad. He claimed that a common theme emerged from all their stories on why they left India. He shared that NRIs told him that they left the country because the system held them back. A Japanese vlogger who shared a video about NRIs across the world. (Instagram/maharaja_otaku_tokyo)

“Why So Many Indians Are Leaving India. I met so many amazing Indians while traveling abroad. But almost all of them said the same thing,” the Japanese vlogger wrote.

He claimed that expats told him that “India is too hard to live in.” The man further added that many immigrants allegedly said to him that the system holds back those who want to do something big in India.

“Is this true for you, too? Is India no longer a place for dreamers?” the vlogger asked as he concluded his post.

He posted a video in which he shared the various reasons he claims to have heard from Indians about why they left the country. One of the individuals allegedly said, “I paid 30% tax, still face power cuts, and get dirty water. Why should I stay?”

How did social media react?

The video sparked a conversation about life in India, with many sharing their opinions. An individual posted, “Only those who can exploit the labour and live in good neighbourhoods would love to stay in India.”

Another added, “Every country has good and bad, but in India, the bad outweighs the good.” A third expressed, “Sadly, yes. That is a reality.”

A fourth wrote, “India is currently the fastest growing economy in the world. And, indeed, our roads often have potholes, and our politicians are actually much richer than our common people. But India is really beautiful. The people there are very friendly, and if you ever come to India, you are very welcome. One per cent of India may have dirty water, but ninety-nine per cent of India has clean water. And let me tell you another bitter truth: no matter how much the government improves India, the civic sense of the people of India will always bring India down on its own.”