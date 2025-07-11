‘I want to cry’: Japanese man documents his flat-hunting struggles in Gurgaon. Watch

A Japanese man currently living in India has gone viral on social media after sharing a video chronicling his frustrating flat-hunting experience in Gurgaon. The Instagram reel, shared by the user who goes by the handle “Random Japanese In India”, has amassed over 188k views, striking a chord with people who have faced similar challenges in the Indian rental housing market. A Japanese man in India shared his Gurgaon flat-hunting woes.(Instagram/randomjapanese__inindia)

“Hotel isn’t like home”

The video begins with the man, visibly optimistic, outlining his plans for the day. “Hey guys, day in my life. Random Japanese living in India. I am going to look for an apartment today. I am staying at a hotel at the moment, but hotel isn’t like home. I need a home,” he says, holding the camera as he sets off for the search.

He then walks viewers through various semi-furnished and fully furnished flats across residential societies. While the flats appeared decent, making a final decision wasn’t easy.

“All i need to do is go for lunch”

Overwhelmed with indecision, he chooses to take a break. “Okay, I can’t decide one flat. In that case, all I need to do is go for lunch. Guess what will I eat today, yes, it’s a dosa. I love dosa,” he says with a smile.

In true desi style, he ends his meal with something sweet. “Of course, I didn’t forget dessert. I had a glass of lassi. The lassi was really good,” he adds.

Post-lunch, he resumes the hunt and checks out another apartment. But by the end of the video, his expression turns comic-tragic. “In the end, I couldn’t decide. I want to cry!” he confesses, half-laughing.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video sparked a wave of comments, with many users relating deeply to his dilemma. One user commented, “This is every millennial’s story in Gurgaon, Indian or not!” Another added, “Bro, if you survive house hunting in Gurgaon, you’re already Indian.” A viewer said, “His love for dosa is as pure as his confusion.” Another wrote, “Finding a house is harder than finding love here.” One person joked, “You didn’t cry, we cried watching this.” Another said, “Your vibe is so real, this is why we love your content.”