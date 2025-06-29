Japanese princess flies economy class, praised for her humility as viral photo wins hearts

Princess Kako of Japan has sparked global admiration after a photo of her resting in an economy class seat during a flight in Brazil surfaced online. The 30-year-old, a member of the Japanese imperial family and niece of Emperor Naruhito, is gaining attention for her relatable charm and commitment to duty. In the video, falling asleep shortly after taking her seat.(X/@Yuki)

The photo, showing Princess Kako asleep against the window of a domestic flight, has circulated widely across social media platforms. A report in SCMP said the princess had an exhausting day, visiting four different locations before boarding the plane during her 11-day official trip to Brazil. The visit, organised at the invitation of the Brazilian government, included stops in eight cities.

Viewers of the video, where she is seen falling asleep shortly after taking her seat, have expressed both sympathy and admiration. One social media user commented, “She looked like a porcelain doll. It is completely understandable to feel tired with such a packed schedule.” Another expressed concern for the princess’s privacy, saying, “Videos like this should not be shared. Princess Kako is a hardworking and humble role model. We should protect her, not expose her.”

More about Princess Kako of Japan

Princess Kako has increasingly stepped into the spotlight in recent years, especially after her elder sister, Princess Mako, left the imperial family in 2021 to marry her college sweetheart and relocate to New York. Kako has since taken on a more public role, often travelling alone on international engagements and representing the royal household.

Admired for her grace, sincerity, and dedication, Japanese media have described her as “the hope of Japan.” During her coming-of-age address, she expressed her approach to her duties, stating, “I believe I should carry out every task I am humbly entrusted with, sincerely and respectfully.” She has also candidly admitted to having a short temper, which she considers her biggest flaw.

Outside of her official responsibilities, Princess Kako has a background in sports and academics. A former figure skater, she won a district competition in 2007. She later studied performing arts and psychology at the University of Leeds in the UK. Known for her fluency in sign language, she actively participates in social welfare initiatives.

Her distinct fashion sense has further boosted her popularity, setting her apart from the traditionally conservative style choices of the Japanese royal family. Princess Kako is known for favouring bright colours and detailed designs, igniting what many describe as a nationwide “Kako craze.”

During her Brazil visit, her white dress adorned with camellia patterns received over 500,000 likes online. Her outfit choices regularly create a buzz, as seen during a trip to Greece last year when a royal blue knit top she wore sold out within two days, and the brand’s website experienced a surge in traffic. Similarly, porcelain earrings she showcased — crafted using traditional Japanese techniques — saw sales jump 50-fold shortly after.

Her vibrant style and modern attitude continue to attract praise. As one admirer put it, “Her outfits are never boring. Princess Kako truly shows the charming, lively and stylish side of royalty.”