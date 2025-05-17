Japanese man documents brutal 18-hour day exposing harsh corporate life: 'A living hell'

A YouTube video chronicling a Japanese office worker’s gruelling 18.5-hour day has gone viral, prompting a wave of concern and sympathy from viewers. Titled “A Day in the Life: Salaryman at a Black Company,” the video has racked up over 1.2 million views and offers a glimpse into what many are calling a “hellish” corporate existence—far removed from the serene image Japan often presents to tourists. A Japanese salaryman’s 18.5-hour day at a ‘black company’ shocked internet.(YouTube/Salaryman Tokyo)

Early start, late finish

The anonymous salaryman begins his day at 7:00 am and doesn’t sit down for dinner until nearly midnight. “Didn’t feel like working today. Here we go again,” he remarks wearily as he heads out the door by 7:16 am.

His 90-minute commute ends with his arrival at the office at 8:53 am. “Let the games begin,” he says, before launching into a non-stop schedule punctuated only by a brief coffee break at 11:35 am and a 45-minute lunch at 1:15 pm. He resumes work at 2:00 pm and continues until 8:15 pm.

Black company reality

The term “black company” in Japan refers to exploitative workplaces known for overworking and undervaluing their employees. “Many black companies focus on hiring fresh graduates because they are inexperienced and less likely to resist harsh working conditions,” the man explains in the video.

He also touches on the darker emotional toll of such environments: “Did you know: Some black companies shame employees who want to quit, using tactics like group pressure or calling them traitors.”

Exhaustion and frustration

After leaving work, the man spends another 90 minutes commuting home, arriving at 10:45 pm. He cooks and eats dinner at 11:30 pm, finally going to bed at 1:15 am. “Working long hours is not productive,” he laments. “Heard Japan is implementing a four-day work week. Guess that was just rumours. My work schedule didn’t change at all this year.”

Watch the clip here:

Online reaction

The video triggered a powerful reaction online, with hundreds expressing disbelief and compassion. “Humans were never supposed to live like this,” one commenter wrote. Another noted, “When you’re gone, nobody at the company remembers that you worked late or on your days off—except your family.” Some pointed to the wider social implications, asking, “And people wonder why fewer people in Japan are having kids?”. Another said, “This is a living hell.”

One user added, “Jesus Christ, you’re cooking yourself dinner at 11 pm after waking at 7 am. I’m kind of speechless.” Others expressed concern and hope for the man’s future, with one saying, “I’m so sorry, man... Hope you find a way to step out from that situation.”

Global health concerns

While overwork is not exclusive to Japan, it is a growing concern. A joint 2021 study by the World Health Organisation and the International Labour Organisation found that globally, 750,000 people who worked over 55 hours per week died from strokes and heart disease.