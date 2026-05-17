Try this Mexican chicken rice bowl with 48g protein and just 580 kcal that supports your health goals: Full recipe

Here are the ingredients required to make this recipe:

Healthy meals don't have to be bland, and this Mexican chicken rice bowl is proof that you can enjoy flavours while ensuring health. Social media influencer, Vipul Tiwari, in an Instagram post dated March 5, 2026, shared a Mexican chicken rice bowl recipe that packs in 580 kcal and 48g protein. It is perfect if you want something flavourful but still macro-friendly. Here’s the breakdown of the recipe.

Beans stir fry: 60 g boiled kidney beans

30 g bell peppers (chopped)

Salt and pepper

Guacamole: Half avocado

Salt

Lemon juice

Little drizzle of honey (optional)

Other One tsp oil (for cooking)

1 tbsp sour cream (you can use Greek yoghurt as well)

Method Here’s the step-by-step process to make a Mexican chicken bowl at home:

Step 1: Marinate chicken with paprika, cumin, garlic powder, salt, pepper, and lemon juice.

Step 2: Heat one tbsp of oil in a pan and cook the chicken until golden and fully cooked. Slice it.

Step 3: In the same pan, quickly stir-fry kidney beans and bell peppers with salt and pepper.

Step 4: Mix cooked rice with lemon juice, coriander, and salt to make lemon cilantro rice.

Step 5: Mash avocado with lemon juice and salt to make guacamole.

Step 6: Assemble the bowl: rice → beans stir fry → sliced chicken → guacamole → sour cream.

Nutrients breakdown The inclusion of chicken, guacamole, beans, and rice has made this meal a wholesome option for days when you feel like eating outside for flavours but don’t want to compromise on your health. It offers a good balance of complex carbs, fibre, and healthy fats. Chicken adds protein, avocado adds potassium and heart-healthy fats, and kidney beans improve fibre content and satiety. You can easily prepare this meal for lunch or dinner.

Here’s a nutrient breakdown of the meal: