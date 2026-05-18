From crispy tacos to chocolate barfi: 3 hazelnut recipes that make summer eating lighter, healthier, and more indulgent

Two cloves of garlic, crushed

Two cups of all-purpose flour

One cup hazelnut oil or olive oil

One cup of drained yoghurt

Here are the ingredients required to make hazelnut tacos at home:

Crispy, golden taco pieces served with a creamy hazelnut dip, a light, flavour-packed snack that works beautifully as a summer starter.

Turkish hazelnuts are making their way into Indian kitchens this summer. If you are someone who is bored with trying those clicked snack options, you should try these delicious recipes to add a twist to your everyday meals. Here’s the breakdown of the recipes.

Method Here’s a step-by-step process to make hazelnut tacos:

Step 1: Combine drained yoghurt and roasted Turkish hazelnuts in a mixing bowl.

Step 2: Gradually add hazelnut oil while whisking continuously until smooth and well blended. Season with salt and refrigerate.

Step 3: Sieve flour into a large bowl and create a well in the centre. Add yoghurt, feta cheese, hazelnuts, red pepper paste, red pepper flakes, dill, garlic, and salt.

Step 4: Knead into a medium-stiff dough. Cover with a kitchen towel and let it rest for 20 minutes.

Step 5: Divide the dough into egg-sized portions. Roll each into an 8–10 cm round and cut into four equal pieces.

Step 6: Heat a skillet over medium flame. Drizzle with hazelnut oil and fry the dough pieces until crisp and golden, turning occasionally. Drain on paper towels.

Step 7: Arrange the crispy tacos on a serving platter with the chilled dip in the centre. Serve warm.

Chocolate hazelnut barfi A rich, fudgy Indian mithai with chocolatey depth and nutty crunch — indulgent yet surprisingly wholesome.

Ingredients Here are the ingredients required to make hazelnut barfi at home: