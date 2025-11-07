Woman uses chilli powder to steal jewellery in Ahmedabad. Here's what happens next

A bizarre incident unfolded in Ahmedabad after a woman attempted to rob a jewellery shop in broad daylight by throwing chilli powder in the eyes of the shopkeeper. Acting upon his instant reflex, the shopkeeper dodged the attack and caught hold of her immediately.(Video grab/X)

However, the heist didn't go as planned as the woman ended up getting slapped 17 times in just 15 seconds.

The incident took place in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad on November 3, Times Now reported.

The woman walked into the shop posing as a customer at around 12.30 pm. As soon as she sensed the opportunity to steal the jewellery, she threw chilli powder into the eyes of the shopkeeper.

Acting upon his instant reflex, the shopkeeper dodged the attack and caught hold of her immediately. Infuriated by the foul play, he slapped the woman 17 times in just 15 seconds and handed her over to the police. A video of the failed heist also went viral on social media.

The incident comes a little more than a month after two robbers on a bike snatched a bag containing gold and silver jewellery worth ₹60 lakh on gunpoint in Delhi, HT reported earlier.

Two robbers on a bike waylaid two employees of a south Delhi businessman riding a scooter and robbed them of a bag containing gold and silver jewellery worth ₹60 lakh at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapam on Bhairon Marg, in the high-security zone of central Delhi around 5pm on September 24, police said.

The employees were going to the businessman’s house in south Delhi's Bhogal, after purchasing the gold and silver items from a store at Kucha Mahajani in Chandni Chowk, police said. The robbers were wearing helmets, and fled with the bag containing the jewellery items on their motorcycle.

A police officer aware of the investigation said the employees, identified as Shivam and Raghav, had picked up the jewellery on their employers’ instruction, dropped a portion of it to another shop for hallmarking and were heading to his house, when the incident took place.

“One of the robbers whipped out a pistol, pointed it at the victims and threatened to kill them if they refused to handover their bag containing the gold items. The robbers snatched the bag from Shivam, who was the pillion rider on the scooter, and sped away,” the officer said.