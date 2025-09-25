Two robbed of ₹60L jewels near Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi The robbers were wearing helmets, and fled with the bag containing the jewellery items on their motorcycle. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two robbers on a bike waylaid two employees of a south Delhi businessman riding a scooter and robbed them of a bag containing gold and silver jewellery worth ₹60 lakh at gunpoint near Bharat Mandapam on Bhairon Marg, in the high-security zone of central Delhi around 5pm on Wednesday, police said.

The employees were going to the businessman’s house in Bhogal, south Delhi, after purchasing the gold and silver items from a store at Kucha Mahajani in Chandni Chowk, police said. The robbers were wearing helmets, and fled with the bag containing the jewellery items on their motorcycle.

A police officer aware of the investigation said the employees, identified as Shivam and Raghav, had picked up the jewellery on their employers’ instruction, dropped a portion of it to another shop for hallmarking and were heading to his house, when the incident took place.“One of the robbers whipped out a pistol, pointed it at the victims and threatened to kill them if they refused to handover their bag containing the gold items. The robbers snatched the bag from Shivam, who was the pillion rider on the scooter, and sped away,” the officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (New Delhi) Devesh Mahla said that investigators were verifying the sequence of events leading to the alleged robbery. “We sent a team to the jewellery store in Chandni Chowk to verify the exact weight and value of jewellery items in rupees that the duo collected. However, the shop was found closed. We are also looking for eyewitnesses who could corroborate the details related to the alleged armed robbery,” the DCP said.

Meanwhile, jewellers from Chandni Chowk said that police presence should be intensified across the city, especially in Chandni Chowk and other markets, having jewellery businesses, in view of the ongoing festival season.

“As the festival season has started and sale of jewellery items increase, especially around Diwali, criminals also become active in and around jewellery business hubs across the city like our Kucha Mahajani market. We urge the city police to increase their presence and vigil in the markets to avoid street crimes like robbery and snatching. They should also launch their roko-toko (stop and talk) drive in the markets to identify and nab robbers,” said Yogesh Singhal, president of All Bullion and Jewellers Association, Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk.