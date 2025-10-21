Search
Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas recommends this Bollywood film of hers to everyone; it’s not Barfi, Bajirao Mastani

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Oct 21, 2025 06:15 pm IST

Priyanka Chopra is set to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s film SSMB29, co-starring Mahesh Babu, which is expected to be released globally in 2027.

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently celebrated Diwali in London, sharing glimpses of light, laughter and festive joy from across the ocean. In an interview with British Vogue, the actor opened up about her love for the festival and the Bollywood movie she would recommend to anyone unfamiliar with her work.

Priyanka's last Hindi film was The Sky Is Pink in 2019. She will return to Indian cinema in SSMB29, co-starring Mahesh Babu, with a planned release in 2027.

Priyanka reveals Nick's favourite film of hers

When asked which of her films she’d suggest to a first-time viewer, the Quantico star smiled and revealed, “I only know this one because my husband recommends this movie of mine, who has not seen maybe some Bollywood movies. It is Dil Dhadakne Do, and most of my friends who have not seen Bollywood movies love it. So that is a good one, I think.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a grand wedding celebration at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December 2018, blending Hindu and Christian traditions. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022, completing their beautiful family.

Released in 2015, Dil Dhadakne Do featured an ensemble cast including Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah. Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film followed the dysfunctional Mehra family on a cruise trip that turns into a voyage of self-realisation and emotional healing. The film was both a critical and commercial success, earning around 145 crore worldwide on an estimated budget of 58 crore.

Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka’s last Hindi film appearance was in The Sky Is Pink (2019), where she played a mother navigating love and loss in a deeply emotional narrative. While she has since focused on international projects, the actor is set for a grand comeback to Indian cinema with filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli’s next, tentatively titled SSMB29, co-starring Mahesh Babu. The film is expected to complete its production in 2026, and a global release is planned for 2027.

