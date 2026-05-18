Thick Greek Yoghurt Raita With Omega Rich Seeds For Refreshing Everyday Summer Meals

Superfood Greek yoghurt raita combines creamy Greek yoghurt, cucumber, herbs, flax seeds, and chia seeds to create a high-protein Indian side dish with rich texture, fresh flavour, and colourful appearance. Thick Greek Yoghurt Raita (Freepik)

Raita has long been part of Indian meals because yoghurt-based dishes pair naturally with rice, rotis, and grilled foods during hot weather. This updated version uses Greek yoghurt instead of regular curd to create thicker consistency and higher protein content. Seeds like flax and chia are added for texture and nutritional balance while fresh vegetables keep the raita suitable for summer eating.

Superfood Greek yoghurt raita differs from regular raita because the yoghurt remains thicker and creamier while the seeds add slight crunch and nutty flavour. Compared to plain cucumber raita, this version develops richer texture and more balanced protein content without depending on heavy ingredients or creamy sauces.

Greek yoghurt provides protein and probiotics">protein and probiotics while flax and chia seeds contribute healthy fats and omega-3 nutrients">healthy fats and omega-3 nutrients. Fresh cucumber and herbs also add hydration and freshness, making the raita suitable for lighter summer meals and balanced eating habits.

Its creamy consistency, crunchy seeds, and mild tangy flavour make it suitable for lunch plates, grilled dishes, or wraps. The combination of Greek yoghurt, herbs, and seeds creates a keto-friendly Indian side dish that feels refreshing, practical, and flavourful during summer months.