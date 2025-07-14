Walmart, Kroger bread recall after undeclared hazelnuts found: Check full list of affected states

Hartford Bakery Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of its Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 loaf bread after discovering undeclared hazelnuts in certain loaves. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall on July 10, warning that consumption of the affected product could pose life-threatening risks for individuals with nut allergies. The item is sold at major outlets like Walmart and Kroger, as reported by Today.com. Six lots of Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf were recalled by Hartford Bakery Inc. from major retailers like Walmart and Kroger.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Why was the bread recalled?

According to The Independent, the recall was triggered after Hartford Bakery discovered a packaging error during a product switch. Loaves that may contain hazelnuts were incorrectly packaged and labeled as only ‘May Contain Tree Nuts’ without specifying hazelnuts.

The FDA requires all companies to identify the presence of any of the nine major food allergens if they are contained in a product, including eggs, fish, milk, peanuts, sesame, shellfish, soybeans, tree nuts, and wheat.

The report cited the company saying 883 loaves from six production lots have been affected. While no serious injuries have been reported, one customer experienced digestive discomfort, and others filed complaints after spotting visible nuts in the product.

According to another Today report, the recalled product is Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 loaf packaged in a flexible bag and weighed 12 oz (340 gm). The report added that the affected loaves have an expiration date of July 13, 2025 which is printed on the front panel of packaging.

Specific lot codes involved in the recall, also found on the front panel, include: T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306, and T10 174020406.

Where was the bread sold?

The Today report added that the recalled bread was distributed to major retailers like Walmart and Kroger in the following 12 states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Ohio

Tennessee

Wisconsin

Walmart, Kroger bread recall: What should consumers do?

Consumers who have purchased the product with the details have been advised not to consume it and to return to the place of purchase for a refund or dispose of it safely. Those with hazelnut allergies are especially urged not to drink the bread due to the risk of serious allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

For questions, consumers can contact Hartford Bakery at 1-812-425-4642.

