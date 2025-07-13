Still skipping workouts? Study reveals 30% drop in early death risk with regular exercise

Getting regular exercise in adulthood can cut your risk of early death in a big way - and even small steps can help. That’s the takeaway from a major global review of studies, released in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. Researchers at the University of Queensland pulled together findings from 85 studies worldwide. What they found: adults who stayed physically active - or even picked up the habit later - had significantly lower chances of dying early from any cause. Recreational exercise like walking, jogging, or biking had the strongest impact, as per the study.

Regular exercise makes a real difference

The biggest drop in death risk was among people who kept up regular physical activity throughout their lives. Their chances of dying from any cause were between 20 and 30 per cent lower than those who stayed inactive. When it came to heart disease, the difference was even more striking - about a 40 per cent drop.

Recreational exercise, like walking, jogging, or biking, had the strongest impact. Physical activity at work, like manual labor, didn’t seem to offer the same kind of protection.

The biggest drop in death risk was seen in adults who stayed active year after year. Compared to those who rarely moved, their overall chance of dying was nearly 30 per cent lower. For heart-related deaths, the reduction was even bigger - about 40 per cent. Physical jobs didn’t seem to offer the same protection.

Study reveals big impact on heart health

Instead of checking activity just once, the study followed people’s exercise habits over several years. That way, researchers could see how patterns over time influenced health, not just one-off efforts. People were sorted into four groups: those who stayed active, became more active, became less active, or stayed inactive throughout.

Heart health saw the biggest impact. People who kept up regular activity were much less likely to die from heart issues. This study was published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. It examined 85 large-scale population studies. Researchers from the University of Queensland focused on how people’s exercise habits changed over time and how those shifts affected their health in the long run.

