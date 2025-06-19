How to improve barbell squats: 9 strength-building exercises to ace your performance

If you are a gym freak or even a beginner, you know how tough barbell squats can be. It takes serious strength, balance, and the right form, and let us be honest, most beginners either struggle to do it or make a few mistakes along the way. Do you feel the same? You are not alone! Barbell squats challenge your legs, core, and flexibility all at once, which makes them one of the most effective yet demanding exercises. But that does not mean it is impossible to perform. With time, practice, and the right support exercises, squatting with heavy weights will feel much easier. These 9 exercises will help you build strength, muscle, and endurance to master the barbell squat! These exercises will help you perform barbell squats.(Adobe Stock)

9 exercises to improve barbell squat

Fitness expert Varun Rattan tells HT HealthShots about the most effective exercises that can help you gain strength and muscle mass, making it easier to perform barbell squats:

1. Bodyweight squat

How to perform it:

Stand with feet hip-width apart, toes slightly turned out.

Push hips back and bend knees to lower until thighs are parallel to the floor.

Keep your chest up and weight in your heels.

Rise back up, squeezing glutes at the top.

Do 3 sets of 12–15 reps.

2. Goblet squat

How to perform it:

Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell close to your chest.

Feet hip-width apart.

Push hips back and bend knees, lowering to parallel.

Keep your chest tight, elbows pointing down between your knees.

Straighten legs to stand.

Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps.

3. Bulgarian split squat

How to perform it:

Stand 2 feet in front of a bench.

Place one foot behind you on the bench.

Lower back knee toward the floor, front thigh parallel to the floor.

Keep your torso upright and core tight.

Push through the front heel to rise.

Do 3 sets of 8–10 reps per leg.

4. Romanian deadlift

How to perform it:

Hold a barbell (or dumbbells) at hip height to perform deadlift.

Feet hip-width apart, knees slightly bent.

Push hips back and lower bar along thighs.

Feel a stretch in the hamstrings.

Keep your back straight and core tight.

Return to standing by driving hips forward.

Do 3 sets of 8–10 reps.

Romanian deadlift will help you build strength and muscle.(Adobe Stock)

5. Front squat

How to perform it:

Clean or rack the barbell at the front of your shoulders.

Elbows high, chest up.

Feet hip-width apart.

Lower hips until thighs are parallel.

Push knees out and keep back straight.

Stand up, keeping elbows high.

Do 3 sets of 5–8 reps.

6. Leg press

How to perform it:

Sit on the leg-press machine with your back and head supported.

Place your feet shoulder-width apart on the platform.

Unlock safety bars.

Lower the platform by bending your knees to 90 degrees.

Push through heels to return.

Do 3 sets of 10–12 reps.

7. Walking lunges

How to perform it:

Stand with dumbbells and step forward with one leg.

Bend both knees into a lunge.

Keep the body upright.

Push through the front heel to stand, then step forward with the other leg.

Alternate legs for 20 steps total and do 3 sets.

8. Step-ups

How to perform it:

Stand in front of a knee-high bench or box.

Step up with the right foot, pushing through the heel.

Lift your left foot to meet your right foot.

Step down and repeat on the other side.

Do 3 sets of 10 step-ups per leg.

9. Plank

How to perform it:

Face down on elbows and toes on the floor to perform a plank.

Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Hold your body tight and avoid dropping your back.

Hold for 30–60 seconds and do 3 sets.

How to perform barbell squats?