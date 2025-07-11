Fitness coach shares 11 fat loss mistakes he made in his 20s: ‘Spending hours in the gym’

Liam Topham, a fitness coach, regularly shares valuable insights on health, fitness, and weight loss through his Instagram profile. On July 3, Liam opened up about the fat loss mistakes he made in his 20s, and how he's now avoiding them at 37. Here’s what you can learn from his experience. Avoid these fat loss mistakes.(Pixabay)

1. Skipping breakfast

Breakfast regulates hunger, energy and helps you build muscle.

2. Going low carb

Carbs fuel your muscles so you can lift heavier. More strength means more muscle and a fast metabolism.

3. Eating super low calories

You’ll lose energy, lose muscle and tank your metabolism. Then end up snacking on garbage later because you’re still hungry.

4. Eating too fast until completely stuffed

It takes about 20 minutes for your brain to register fullness. Most people have already finished their plate by then. Slow down.

5. Eating healthy food bars, cereals or meal replacement

Processed foods with healthy labels are mostly marketing garbage. Stick to whole foods and grab an apple instead.

6. Not planning ahead, then grabbing convenience foods.

Cook a bit more in the evening and stick another meal in the freezer. You’ll be less likely to eat garbage when you have healthy meals ready to go.

7. Having a bad food environment

Remove garbage food from the kitchen. If it’s not there, you can’t eat it.

8. Spending hours in the gym

Keep workouts short, intense and focus on recovery. You break down muscle in the gym. You build it when you rest.

9. Not prioritising sleep

Poor sleep messes with your hunger hormones and makes you crave sugar. Aim for 7+ hours per night. Supplement magnesium glycinate.

10. Choosing cardio over weights

Strength training is the best way to shape your body. It signals to your body that it needs to be strong and muscular.

11. Not tracking

Track what you’re eating to understand the cost of food and make smarter choices.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.