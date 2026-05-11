Ballia’s Sattu going places: UP’s ODOP scheme gives fillip to roasted gram flour

Ballia’s famous gram Sattu has now crossed national borders and established its identity in countries including the USA, China, Nepal and Dubai, along with several Gulf nations and credit goes to the One district one product (ODOP), the state government has said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The most significant aspect of this initiative is that it has connected more than 700 women with employment opportunities.

This traditional and nutritious product from Ballia is rapidly gaining popularity on e-commerce platforms. Demand for it is continuously increasing on online platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and JioMart, said the state government on Monday.

People from states including Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh are now showing growing preference for this product from Uttar Pradesh.

Ever since Ballia’s Sattu was included in the ODOP scheme, its trade has expanded several times over. Sattu is no longer confined to villages, but is increasingly becoming the preferred choice of urban consumers adopting healthy lifestyles, added the state government.

Nidhi Udyog founder Niti Agrawal said, complete preparations have been made to export laddoos made from Ballia’s Sattu to America and Gulf countries.

She said that in the coming years, this traditional flavour of Ballia will establish a new identity in international markets.

The growing business of Sattu production and packaging has generated large-scale employment for women. More than 700 women are associated with this work and are becoming economically self-reliant. At the same time, gram produced by farmers of the Doaba region is being purchased immediately, ensuring that they receive fair prices for their crops, says Saurabh Agrawal, manager of Nidhi Udyog.

He further added, after receiving a GI tag, Sattu will gain a distinct identity. It will help curb counterfeit products and strengthen branding in domestic as well as international markets. In addition, farmers will receive better prices and export opportunities will further expand.

Ballia district magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh said, the One District One Product scheme is showing widespread impact. It is not only giving recognition to local products but is also rapidly creating employment opportunities.

Chief development officer Aojasvi Raj said, a large number of Sattu stalls are set up around the Bhrigu Temple area. Here, people consider Sattu as Baba’s prasad. Keeping this in mind, a plan was first prepared to brand gram Sattu. Attractive packaging boxes were designed and Sattu was gifted to distinguished persons and police personnel during festivals such as Holi and Diwali, which helped it gain wide recognition.

He further added, after the processing unit was established in the industrial area, people and farmers were connected through the formation of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs). At present, gram cultivation is being carried out over nearly 6,500 hectares, and farmers are receiving fair prices for their produce.

Transport minister Dayashankar Singh has also sent packets of Ballia’s Sattu to all ministers and MLAs in the state to promote this traditional product.