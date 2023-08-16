Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves Goddess Energy in monochrome crop blouse and skirt for Kushi promotions: Go big or go home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is taking a break from movies to focus on her health, but that isn't stopping the star from serving back-to-back jaw-dropping fashion moments. Samantha recently kickstarted the promotions of her upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda, and her promotional sartorial choices are knocking it out of the park. After winning the internet with her all-white outfit, the star shared another coordinated look in a printed crop blouse and skirt. Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves Goddess Energy in monochrome crop blouse and skirt for Kushi promotions. (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu promotes Kushi

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted pictures of her promotional look for Kushi on Instagram with the caption, "Go big or go home [black heart emoji] #KushiOnSept1st." The pictures show Samantha showing off her printed ensemble from the shelves of the clothing label Réik Studio. Celebrity stylists Selvi Thangaraj and Pallavi Singh styled Samantha in the monochrome two-piece outfit. Check out how she styled the attire and our download on it below.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu serves Goddess Energy in Kushi promotional look

Serving Goddess Energy, Samantha's Réik Studio ensemble makes for a perfect night-out look. It features a cropped blouse and bodycon skirt set adorned in a black and white broad stripes pattern. The top features a pointed collar, a V neckline, mutton-leg sleeves with cinched cuffs, a knotted detail on the front, and a short hem length to show off her toned abs.

Samantha wore the blouse with a matching printed skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, a gathered pleated design on the front, an asymmetric hemline, a slit on the front, and a figure-skimming fitting highlighting her svelte frame.

Samantha wore the monochrome ensemble with striking accessories, including statement gold earrings, a stylish bracelet, retro-style tinted sunglasses, and pointed black pumps with killer high heels. Lastly, side-parted open wavy locks, glossy blush pink lip shade, highlighted brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, highlighter, and subtle eye shadow rounded off her look.

Meanwhile, Kushi will release on September 1.