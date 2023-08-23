Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes a stroll in New York's Central Park wearing uber-cool sports bra and tights with denim jacket

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is spending her holiday in New York City by attending events, serving superb sartorial moments, visiting local haunts, and more. The Kushi actor's latest post shows her enjoying a day outing in the Central Park of New York City. Samantha wore a uber-cool ensemble to enjoy her stroll in nature on a balmy sunny day. She wore a blue-coloured sports bra, tights and denim jacket, serving athleisure fashion goals. Scroll through to check out Samantha's photo dump from Central Park. Samantha Ruth Prabhu takes a stroll in New York's Central Park in athleisure, (Instagram)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's day out in New York City's Central Park

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared pictures from New York's Central Park on Instagram with the caption, "Mornings like these...My happy place [white heart emoji]." The photo dump features Samantha, dressed in athleisure, admiring nature, taking a stroll and posing for the camera. She also shared snippets of birds and the verdant scenery around her. Fans loved her post and left comments under it. One fan wrote, "Imagine walking through NYC streets and you see this beauty." A user commented, "You look like you belong there Samantha." A few others dropped heart eye emojis.

Decoding Samantha's outfit

Samantha wore a blue sports bra, tights and denim jacket for her outing in Central Park. While the bra top features noodle straps, a plunging neckline, racerback detail, and a super-cropped hem, the tights have a high-rise waistline and a bodycon fitting. The denim jacket has notch lapel collars, crop hem, full-length sleeves, and oversized fitting.

Samantha accessorised the ensemble with a white baseball cap, tinted sunglasses, a silver bracelet, ear studs, and chunky light-blue coloured sneakers. Lastly, she chose open wavy tresses, glossy nude lips, rouged cheekbones, and a no-makeup look for the glam picks.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu attends Independence Day Parade in NYC

Earlier, Samantha shared pictures of her glamorous ethnic look to attend the Independence Day Parade in New York. She wore a hand-embroidered black saree by Arpita Mehta. Check out her post below and read our download on the look here.

Meanwhile, Samantha will be seen next in Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda. The film releases in theatres on September 1.