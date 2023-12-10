Malaika Arora mixes business with pleasure in a pantsuit and chainmail top for new photoshoot. Check it out

Malaika Arora is ever the fashionista, whether walking the runway, making heads turn on the red carpet, or just enjoying a casual outing with her girlfriends. The star's wardrobe is full of steal-worthy pieces, and she often drops images on Instagram, giving her fans a glimpse of the best picks from her wardrobe. Malaika's most recent photoshoot backs our claim. It shows her dressed in a pantsuit and a chainmail gold top. Scroll through to read our download on it. Malaika Arora mixes business with pleasure in a pantsuit and chainmail top. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora mixes business with pleasure in a stylish look

Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared pictures from Malaika Arora's photoshoot on Instagram with the caption, "@malaikaaroraofficial dressed in @rohitgandhirahulkhanna." The Rohit Gandhi Rahul Khanna outfit she wore comes in a pristine white shade and features a blazer and pants set. Mixing business with pleasure, she layered the boss babe ensemble with a gold top, making a case for the chainmail trend. Malaika chose striking jewellery and glam picks to amp up the look. Check out the pictures inside.

Coming to the details of Malaika's outfit, the blazer features a notch lapel collar, front button closure, full-length sleeves, an oversized silhouette, padded shoulders, front patch pockets, and beaded tassel embellishments on the torso and back. She teamed the coat with matching white-coloured pants featuring a high-rise waist and straight-leg fitting.

A gold chainmail top featuring a plunging cowl neckline and relaxed silhouette gave the ensemble a finishing touch. Malaika accessorised her outfit with statement-making additions, including chunky white sneakers, rings, and triple hoop earrings adorned with emerald and white Swarovski floral-cut gems.

Lastly, Malaika chose darkened on-fleek brows, shimmering brown eye shadow, matching matte lip shade, mascara on the lashes, rouge on the cheekbones, glowing base, beaming highlighter, and contoured face for the glam picks. A centre-parted open hairdo gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, fans loved Malaika's photoshoot and dropped comments under her post. Her sister, Amrita Arora, commented, "Absolutely stunning." A fan wrote, "Love those sneakers." Another commented, "Always on point. Always the best dressed." A user remarked, "Such a stunning look." What do you think?