Golden Globes guest makes 'not a paedophile' joke, referencing Epstein name drops

At the 2024 Golden Globes, the atmosphere took an unexpected turn when an award presenter, in an attempt at humor, made a controversial joke involving a “new category” named after the notorious figure Jeffrey Epstein. Amidst numerous awkward jokes that fell flat during the Golden Globes, such as Taylor Swift's NFL jest and a remark directed at Barbie that caught Selena Gomez's awkward reaction, the comedian's mention of the term "paedophile" added to the discomfort among the audience, resulting in a collective, uneasy laughter. Jim Gaffigan at Golden Globes( Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Image)

Golden Globes stunned by Comedian's controversial quip

At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, comedian Jim Gaffigan surprised viewers with a bold joke about paedophiles, seemingly hinting towards unsealed Epstein’s documents. This occurred shortly after an old clip resurfaced online featuring Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes monologue, where he made a remark about Epstein's list.

The controversial documents have implicated several Hollywood stars with the sex offender, causing actors to deny any direct connection to Epstein. When Jim took the stage to honor Ricky Gervais for the new TV stand-up comedy Golden Globe category, he made a joke that left many shocked and sent the crowd into ‘nervous laughter’ all together.

Jim Gaffigan remarked "This is so exciting for me. I can't even believe I'm in the entertainment industry. It's so unlikely - I'm from a small town in Indiana, I'm not a pedophile...I don't know if that's a new category here, but..."

The comedian's remark on the scandalous topic seemed more controversial than humorous to some internet users and attendees, especially in light of the fact that over 100 celebrities—including some who attended the Golden Globes—were named in recently released court documents related to the Epstein pedophile case.

Hollywood mentioned in Epstein’s list

The highly controversial list connected to Jeffrey Epstein, associated with the infamous 'Paedo Island,' has been unsealed. Stars such as Kevin Spacey, Bruce Willis, Cate Blanchett, Cameron Diaz, and Leonardo DiCaprio are among the notable names dropped in this bombshell revelation.