Ricky Gervais roasts Hollywood celebs for friendship with Jeffrey Epstein in resurfaced Golden Globes 2020 monologue

After numerous court documents identifying associates of late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were made public on Wednesday, an old clip from Ricky Gervais' Golden Globes monologue is grabbing attention on X (formerly Twitter). Some of the high-profile names mentioned in the now-disclosed court documents include Hollywood celebs such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz, Cate Blanchett and Kevin Spacey. Also read: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz among Hollywood stars named in Jeffrey Epstein court documents Ricky Gervais' roast of Hollywood celebs at Golden Globes 2020 resurfaces after revelations about Jeffrey Epstein's list.

Reactions to Ricky Gervais' monologue

Sharing a part of Ricky Gervais' monologue about Hollywood celebs friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, an X user wrote, "Remember Hollywood elites' nervous laughter when Ricky Gervais joked about the Epstein list? Now we all know why. This is glorious."

He also tweeted a screengrab of actor Tom Hanks with his mouth wide open as he sat in the audience at the awards show, listing to Ricky. He wrote with it, "My favorite reaction." In response, another X user wrote, "Tom Hanks' extremely uneasy face at the end – very telling."

One more tweet read, "This was one of the funniest monologues of all time unless you're a guilty, privileged..." A person also said, 'The body language of the actors was so revealing..." Another X user tweeted, “Ricky Gervais' daring jokes at the Oscars took on a whole new meaning with recent revelations (about the Jeffrey Epstein list). The nervous laughter now seems like a glimpse behind the curtain...”

Ricky Gervais' Jeffrey Epstein joke

In January 2020, the British comic shocked the star-studded audience with his Golden Globes monologue by joking about Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein. In his speech, Ricky also took aim at Hollywood celebs' relationships with the financier, who killed himself in 2019, while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

Ricky Gervais addressed the celebs at the awards show as 'perverts' in his monologue. Along with Tom Hanks, a host of celebs were in attendance, such as actors Adam Driver, Sienna Miller, Lauren Graham and many others.

Ricky had called out the stars in attendance for being friends with Jeffrey Epstein and said, "In this room are some of the most important TV and film executives in the world, from all different backgrounds. But they all have one thing in common – they’re all terrified of Ronan Farrow (famous journalist)… He’s coming for you!”

The American journalist was responsible for one of a number of exposés into the sexual misconduct of former film producer Harvey Weinstein. Ricky had then said that Jeffrey Epstein 'didn't kill himself'. Adding, "Shut up, I know he is your friend, but I don't care!"

