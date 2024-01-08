Love Is Blind Sweden Season 1 - Release date, contestants, host and all you need to know
Jessica Almenäs to host Love Is Blind Sweden, bringing a fresh face to the show.
Love Is Blind Sweden has a fresh face taking the reins. Jessica Almenäs, known for hosting shows like The Biggest Loser and Let’s Dance, is set to guide us through the romantic journey in Sweden. Fun fact: she was also Miss Sweden!
Meet the stars of Love Is Blind Sweden Season 1
Get ready for a whopping 32 contestants! From a VP at a security company to a yoga teacher and a soccer coach/DJ combo, the cast is diverse. Here's a sneak peek at some of the contestants and their professions:
Adde – 33, VP – Security Company
Alexandra – 33, General Secretary
Amanda – 34, Economist
Andrea – 36, Gym Studio Owner
Andreas – 39, Firefighter
Catja – 32, HR Specialist
Christofer – 34, Self-employed
Daniel – 38, Entrepreneur
Emilia – 34, Business Manager – Telecommunications
Huda – 30, Assistant Nurse
Isabelle – 27, Assistant Nurse, Personal Assistant
Jimmy – 34, Self-employed
Johan – 34, Salesman
Johannes – 32, Project Manager
Karolina – 32, Payroll Controller
Kimia – 34, Cosmetic Nurse
Krisse-Ly – 30, Interior Stylist, Sales Assistant
Leila – 35, Recruiter
Lucas – 30, Operative Manager – Energy Production
Markus – 29, Training Instruction Consultant
Meira – 30, Economist
Milan – 28, Car Salesman
Mohamed – 32, Personal Trainer
Mow – 43, Recruitment Consultant
Nea – 36, Chief Advisor
Nina – 31, Destination Manager, Artist
Oskar – 32, Financial Advisor
Rasmus – 32, Self-employed
Sami – 29, Social Secretary
Sandra – 36, Yoga Teacher, Artist
Sergio – 38, Soccer Coach, DJ
Victoria – 36, Resource Educator
Love Is Blind Sweden release dates to mark in your calendar
Clear your schedule because Love Is Blind Sweden Season 1 hits Netflix with a bang! The initial episodes drop on January 12, followed by more excitement on January 19 and 26. Get ready for love, drama, and everything in between.
Love Is Blind Season 5 alums still making waves
The buzz isn’t just about the new season. Some stars from Season 5 are keeping the Love Is Blind flame alive. Stacy and Taylor recently reunited with Lydia Arleen for a meet and greet in Houston, TX.
Merch, cameo, and a first class cosmo
Stacy and Taylor have ventured into the world of merchandise, but the reactions are mixed. From successful merch drops to a $50 Cameo fee, they're making waves. And yes, there was even a special First Class Cosmo drink, paying homage to a memorable Season 5 quote.
The reunion: Love it or loathe it?
The meet and greet event in Houston stirred some strong opinions. Fans on Reddit weren’t holding back. Some questioned the relevance of these reality TV stars, while others felt it was an early April Fools' joke. One fan humorously declared, "I would rather watch paint dry than spend time with these self-absorbed nobodies."